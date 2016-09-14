10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Thu 9/15
American Graffiti
click to enlarge
While writer-director George Lucas’ debut THX 1138
gave viewers an Orwellian nightmare in a distant dystopian future, his follow-up, 1973’s American Graffiti
, offered an idealized look at a halcyon past recent enough for most of the audience to misremember right along with the auteur. With a tagline asking “Where were you in ’62?” Graffiti
served up cinematic burgers,
fries and shakes aplenty via roller-skating carhops. Drag races, doo-wop and Wolman Freaking Jack himself abound for an ensemble of fresh faces in a single, magical summer night between high school and college. Happy Days
, Laverne & Shirley
, The Wonder Years
, et al. would follow suit, and sequel More American Graffiti
would put its blissfully ignorant innocents through LSD trips, marriage and the Vietnam War, but the original freeze-frames its cast of characters before the realities of adulthood and, tellingly, the assassination of John F. Kennedy have a chance to take hold. Thursday’s outdoor screening, featuring live music and a classic car show at the site of an old drive-in theater, has gotta be the best possible place to watch it in 2016. Free, 7pm Thu, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., slabcinema.com. – Jeremy Martin