10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

While writer-director George Lucas’ debutgave viewers an Orwellian nightmare in a distant dystopian future, his follow-up, 1973’s, offered an idealized look at a halcyon past recent enough for most of the audience to misremember right along with the auteur. With a tagline asking “Where were you in ’62?”served up cinematic burgers,fries and shakes aplenty via roller-skating carhops. Drag races, doo-wop and Wolman Freaking Jack himself abound for an ensemble of fresh faces in a single, magical summer night between high school and college., et al. would follow suit, and sequelwould put its blissfully ignorant innocents through LSD trips, marriage and the Vietnam War, but the original freeze-frames its cast of characters before the realities of adulthood and, tellingly, the assassination of John F. Kennedy have a chance to take hold. Thursday’s outdoor screening, featuring live music and a classic car show at the site of an old drive-in theater, has gotta be the best possible place to watch it in 2016.