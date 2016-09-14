See Radiolab Host Jad Abumrad for Free at Trinity



What does it mean to “innovate”? How does it feel to make something new in the world? Radiolab host Jad Abumrad spent three-years investigating the science, philosophy and art of innovation, and he’s visiting San Antonio this Sunday to discuss what he found.

Hosted by Trinity University, Abumrad will dive into the meaning behind the term and the feelings associated with innovation — how negative thoughts during the creative process can actually propel us forward — in his lecture titled “Gut Churn.”

Named a MacArthur Fellow in 2011, Abumrad has provided a voice for the curious and has walked, or rather talked, listeners through some of life’s most heady inquiries, such as the dark side of human nature, the ways symmetry shapes our existence or how to deal with your worst enemy when your worst enemy happens to be, well, you.

Presented by the Mind Science Foundation and Trinity’s Neuroscience Program, organizers say the lecture is, "on one level, is the personal story of how Jad invented a new aesthetic. On another, it is a clinic in the art of storytelling.”

Gut Churn

Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad at Laurie Auditorium, 715 Stadium Drive.

Sunday, Sept.18, 6:30-8 p.m., free.