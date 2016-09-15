Thursday, September 15, 2016
40+ Female Artists Come Together for Sweet Peach Collective’s Saturday Showcase
Posted
By Bryan Rindfuss
on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 10:51 PM
Founded in 2013 by San Antonio native Amanda Bartlett as a means to highlight “the perspective of local artists that identify as female,” Sweet Peach Collective champions a street-smart aesthetic that’s both playfully nostalgic and pointedly irreverent. Inclusive of “every medium imaginable” (ceramics, metalworking, embroidery and painting, to name a few), the collective’s latest brings together 40-plus “Peaches” from Texas and beyond for a party-minded showcase featuring live music by Polly Anna (8pm
), Silencia (9:30pm
) and Topo Chica (11pm
), plus vegan-friendly eats from Mama Tierra and Zucchini Kill Bakery, and complimentary trash-can punch till it runs out. A portion of proceeds from the $5 cover benefits the Battered Women’s Shelter of San Antonio. $5, 7-11:30pm Sat, Sept. 17, K23 Gallery, 702 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 776-5635, sweetpeachcollective.com.
