40+ Female Artists Come Together for Sweet Peach Collective’s Saturday Showcase

Founded in 2013 by San Antonio native Amanda Bartlett as a means to highlight “the perspective of local artists that identify as female,” Sweet Peach Collective champions a street-smart aesthetic that’s both playfully nostalgic and pointedly irreverent. Inclusive of “every medium imaginable” (ceramics, metalworking, embroidery and painting, to name a few), the collective’s latest brings together 40-plus “Peaches” from Texas and beyond for a party-minded showcase featuring live music by Polly Anna (), Silencia () and Topo Chica (), plus vegan-friendly eats from Mama Tierra and Zucchini Kill Bakery, and complimentary trash-can punch till it runs out. A portion of proceeds from the $5 cover benefits the Battered Women’s Shelter of San Antonio.