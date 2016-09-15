Email
Thursday, September 15, 2016

Leighton W. Couture Goes Punk Chic for Saturday’s ‘Collection Trois’

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 4:57 PM

click to enlarge _mg_1602-edit.jpg

Having captured the attention of San Antonio’s fashion scene with the dark, daring drama of “Salvation” (2014) and the chic Parisian vibe of “Je Suis Une Femme” (2015), self-taught designer Leighton Whittington is readying his third Leighton W. Couture collection for a big reveal at the Mission Control 17 Building (home to San Antonio Sound Garden and Co Lab). Ranging from “leather viscose blazers and the new ‘smoking’ pant to body-hugging cocktail minis and spiked bomber jackets,” his “Collection Trois” explores punk not so much as a genre or style, but as a rebellious attitude and state of mind. Encompassing shapes and sensibilities from various decades leading up to punk’s heyday in the 1980s, the 21 new looks (to be worn by 17 models) take shape in a precise palette of black, metallics and jewel tones accented with an abundance of draped chains and shimmering sequins. But it’s not all evening wear. One of the collection’s more rebellious statements arrives in the form of an embroidered and crystal- embellished T-shirt emblazoned with “Fuck Couture.” $45 (includes complimentary beverages from Chloe Wine Collection), 7-10pm (show at 8:15pm) Sat, Sept. 17, Mission Control Building, 723 N. Alamo St., leightonw.com. 

click to enlarge _mg_1880-edit.jpg

