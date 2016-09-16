Friday, September 16, 2016
Celebrate Diez y Seis de Septiembre on Sunday with the SA Charros
Posted
By Kelsey Valadez
on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 11:26 PM
click to enlarge
-
AE Photography / Asociación de Charros de San Antonio
In observation of Mexican Independence Day, the Asociación de Charros de San Antonio hosts an afternoon charreada
(often likened to a Mexican rodeo) comprising an array of competitive roping and riding events, including el Paso de la Muerte, “The Pass of Death.” Designed to promote Mexican culture and preserve its history, the charreada
is an official event of the City of San Antonio’s Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission and will showcase some of San Antonio’s finest charros
. The organization’s second-largest event of the year, the Día de Independencia Charreada typically draws guests from near and far, and kicks off with pre-show entertainment from ballet folklórico dancers and mariachis along with food and drinks available for purchase. $5-$10, 3-6pm (gates at 2pm) Sun, Sept. 18, Charro Ranch, 6126 Padre Drive, (210) 225-2287, sacharros.org.
Tags: Asociación de Charros de San Antonio, charreada, Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission, Diez y Seis de Septiembre, Image