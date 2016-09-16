Celebrate Diez y Seis de Septiembre on Sunday with the SA Charros

click to enlarge AE Photography / Asociación de Charros de San Antonio

In observation of Mexican Independence Day, the Asociación de Charros de San Antonio hosts an afternoon(often likened to a Mexican rodeo) comprising an array of competitive roping and riding events, including el Paso de la Muerte, “The Pass of Death.” Designed to promote Mexican culture and preserve its history, theis an official event of the City of San Antonio’s Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission and will showcase some of San Antonio’s finest. The organization’s second-largest event of the year, the Día de Independencia Charreada typically draws guests from near and far, and kicks off with pre-show entertainment from ballet folklórico dancers and mariachis along with food and drinks available for purchase.