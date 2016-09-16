Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 16, 2016

Celebrate Diez y Seis de Septiembre on Sunday with the SA Charros

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 11:26 PM

click to enlarge AE PHOTOGRAPHY / ASOCIACIÓN DE CHARROS DE SAN ANTONIO
  • AE Photography / Asociación de Charros de San Antonio

In observation of Mexican Independence Day, the Asociación de Charros de San Antonio hosts an afternoon charreada (often likened to a Mexican rodeo) comprising an array of competitive roping and riding events, including el Paso de la Muerte, “The Pass of Death.” Designed to promote Mexican culture and preserve its history, the charreada is an official event of the City of San Antonio’s Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission and will showcase some of San Antonio’s finest charros. The organization’s second-largest event of the year, the Día de Independencia Charreada typically draws guests from near and far, and kicks off with pre-show entertainment from ballet folklórico dancers and mariachis along with food and drinks available for purchase. $5-$10, 3-6pm (gates at 2pm) Sun, Sept. 18, Charro Ranch, 6126 Padre Drive, (210) 225-2287, sacharros.org.

Tags: , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (9/14/16-9/20/16) Read More

  3. 40+ Female Artists Come Together for Sweet Peach Collective’s Saturday Showcase Read More

  4. Sandra Cisneros to Receive National Medal of Arts Read More

  5. Celebrate San Anto's Chingonas at La Botanica This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...