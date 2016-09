Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio

click to enlarge Photo by Edward Benavides

Guadalupe Dance Company



7 p.m. Fri., Sept. 16 Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St. alamo.edu



Mirroring its 1991 premiere performance, the Guadalupe Dance Company marks its 25th anniversary with a bang on Diez y Seis de Septiembre. Celebrando Tradiciones will pull out all the stops. Accompanied by the Mariachi Azteca de America, the company will perform newly choreographed works by members of the Asociación Nacional de Grupos Folklóricos as well as some of its favorite dances, including the traditional Danzas Aztecas. The night kicks off with a pre-show pachanga, a silent auction (with a guitar signed by Tejano/conjunto artists among the notable items), and food and drinks available for purchase. After the company’s performance, the party continues with a post- show fiesta. This jam-packed event will give you a taste of Mexico’s colorful traditions as well as a glimpse of its artistic future with an evening that satisfies all the senses.

Kelly Merka Nelson

September 15 marked the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a 30-day celebration honoring the cultures, histories and contributions of Hispanic artists, storytellers, musicians and leaders in the United States.In San Antonio, where the city is rich in Hispanic culture and influences, there's a lot to appreciate. So, in recognition of the cultural celebration, we've selected five events to be at the top of your list of things to check out this month.