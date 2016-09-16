Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio

Mirroring its 1991 premiere performance, the Guadalupe Dance Company marks its 25th anniversary with a bang on Diez y Seis de Septiembre. Celebrando Tradiciones will pull out all the stops. Accompanied by the Mariachi Azteca de America, the company will perform newly choreographed works by members of the Asociación Nacional de Grupos Folklóricos as well as some of its favorite dances, including the traditional Danzas Aztecas. The night kicks off with a pre-show pachanga, a silent auction (with a guitar signed by Tejano/conjunto artists among the notable items), and food and drinks available for purchase. After the company’s performance, the party continues with a post- show fiesta. This jam-packed event will give you a taste of Mexico’s colorful traditions as well as a glimpse of its artistic future with an evening that satisfies all the senses.

Kelly Merka Nelson