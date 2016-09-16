Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 16, 2016

Sandra Cisneros to Receive National Medal of Arts

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ALAN GOLDFARB
  • Photo courtesy of Alan Goldfarb
It's not very often that a chicana author, especially one who lived and worked in San Antonio, receives recognition from the president. But next Thursday, Sandra Cisneros will be able to add that to her growing list of accomplishments. 

For her contributions to American literature in the 20th and 21st centuries, and her exploration of issues surrounding race and class that are so deeply prevalent in the United States, Cisneros will receive a 2015 National Medal of Arts, presented by, you guessed it, President Barack Obama. 

The chicana author, who's catalog includes The House on Mango Street, Caramelo and Woman Hollering Creek and Other Stories, is recognized as a prominent literary figure whose work has identified and exhibited life from the perspective of the "other" in America today. Widely recognized as her most famous work, The House on Mango Street, a coming-of-age story centered around the experiences of a Mexican-American girl in Chicago, shined a light isolation in a multi-cultural context and provided a story that so many Americans can identify with.

Of Cisneros, the National Endowment of the Arts said:
Through her novels, short stories, and poetry, she explores issues of race, class, and gender through the lives of ordinary people straddling multiple cultures. As an educator, she has deepened our understanding of American identity.

Cisneros is one of 12 recipients who will be awarded with the National Medal of the Arts, including San Antonio musician Santiago Jiménez, Jr. 

The House on Mango Street is currently being performed at The Classic Theater through Sept. 25. Cisneros, who we recently had the chance to talk with, gave the José Rubén De León-directed stage version of Mango Street two thumbs up. 

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (9/14/16-9/20/16) Read More

  2. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  3. Celebrate San Anto's Chingonas at La Botanica This Weekend Read More

  4. 'Blair Witch' is an Unnecessary Rehash that Takes Us in Circles Read More

  5. Guadalupe Dance Company Celebrates 25 Years with Diez y Seis de Septiembre Concert Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...