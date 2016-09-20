Alamo Drafthouse Hosting San Antonio Feminist Film Festival Through Thursday

click to enlarge via mayaangeloufilm.com

Two nights remain of the second annual San Antonio Feminist Film Festival, a screening of films “devoted to the awareness and the realization of the educational evolution of feminism.” On Wednesday night, festivalgoers will get a chance to see the compelling, Oscar-nominated 2015 documentary, an exposé on the rape culture on college campuses across the U.S. Studies over the last 15 years show that approximately 20 percent of female students will be sexually assaulted during their time in college. On Thursday night, swing by the film festival for a double feature. First, a screening of the 2016 documentary, a tribute to the late Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and activist featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Cicely Tyson and others. Then stay for the cynical albeit moving 2015 dark comedy(starring Oscar-nominated actress Lily Tomlin) about a lesbian grandmother and her pregnant teenage granddaughter spending the day trying to raise $600 for an abortion. As Tomlin’s character Elle eloquently puts it: “I like being old, young people are stupid.”