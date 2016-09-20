Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Go for Baroque on Wednesday with Mexico’s Los Tonos Humanos
If you’re not familiar with the Baroque music of 17th-century Spain and Mexico, well, that’s kind of the point of Los Tonos Humanos
. For the past decade, the Mexican trio has made it their mission to revive these largely forgotten sounds. This aim extends beyond sheet music; the band utilizes a collection of Renaissance-era flutes, lutes and guitarrilla (a prototype to the modern guitar) along with soprano Elisa Ávaros’ skill at running those otherworldly Baroque scales to capture the sound of the era. More importantly, Los Tonos Humanos are up to more than Baroque cosplay. Their ear for classic works of the era and ability to connect them to modern sounds allows their performances to transcend mere historical exercise and capture something much more mysterious, engaging and beautiful. Free, 7pm Wed, Sept. 21, Mission Concepción, 807 Mission Road, (210) 534-1540, icm2.sre.gob.mx/culturamexsa.
