Out in the Park Mixes Drag Queens and Roller Coasters with Fabulous Results

click to enlarge Julián P. Ledezma

click to enlarge Julián P. Ledezma

Not unlike Orlando’s Gay Days at Walt Disney World — which annually attracts an estimated 50,000 color-coordinated attendees — Rey Lopez’s slightly smaller (he’s hoping for 5,000) fall signature Out in the Park functions as an over-the-top LGBT theme-park takeover. An instant hit built around the winning combination of “drag queens and roller coasters” (who knew?), the inaugural Out in the Park proudly took home honors for “Best Non-Fiesta Festival” in our 2015 readers’ poll. Beyond the 10 main attractions — namely performances bystars Kenya Michaels, Tatianna, Raven, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee, The Princess, Yara Sofia, Jessica Wild, Alyssa Edwards and Joslyn Fox — the second annual extravaganza showcases a diverse array of talent on Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ five stages — from drag and burlesque mainstays like Beyonce D. Mykels and Chola Magnolia to all-female rockers Heather Go Psycho and the festively costumed dancers of Grupo Folklórico de Bendiciones.