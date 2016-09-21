SAY Sí Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month This Weekend with 'Cuentos y Culturas'

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Courtesy of SAY Sí Media Arts Studio

The artistically inclined youngsters of the award-winning local nonprofit SAY Sí put a gender-neutral spin on National Hispanic Heritage Month with the latest edition of “Cuentos y Culturas.” Constructed as “an artistic platform for student-artists to explore their origins,” the annual exhibition tasked participants of the middle school Working Artists & Mentors (WAM) program with sharing personal narratives in a format inspired by Maya codices — folded books filled with hieroglyphics and printed on cloth made from inner tree bark. Under the guidance of local photographer Mark Greenberg, students enrolled in the youth development program’s Media Arts Studio (MAS) photographed and wrote about Latinx individuals who’ve made an impact on their lives. Rounding out the “Latinx Heritage Month” offerings, the ALAS Youth Theatre Company’s multimedia productioncreatively addresses the “history, geography, and significance of the Blue Hole” — a spring often cited as the starting point of the San Antonio River.