Wednesday, September 21, 2016
SAY Sí Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month This Weekend with 'Cuentos y Culturas'
Posted
By Bryan Rindfuss
on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 5:01 PM
The artistically inclined youngsters of the award-winning local nonprofit SAY Sí put a gender-neutral spin on National Hispanic Heritage Month with the latest edition of “Cuentos y Culturas.” Constructed as “an artistic platform for student-artists to explore their origins,” the annual exhibition tasked participants of the middle school Working Artists & Mentors (WAM) program with sharing personal narratives in a format inspired by Maya codices — folded books filled with hieroglyphics and printed on cloth made from inner tree bark. Under the guidance of local photographer Mark Greenberg, students enrolled in the youth development program’s Media Arts Studio (MAS) photographed and wrote about Latinx individuals who’ve made an impact on their lives. Rounding out the “Latinx Heritage Month” offerings, the ALAS Youth Theatre Company’s multimedia production Napako
creatively addresses the “history, geography, and significance of the Blue Hole” — a spring often cited as the starting point of the San Antonio River. Exhibition: free, 6-9pm Fri, Sept. 23; Napako: $10 (free for youth), 7pm Fri, Sept. 23 & 7pm Sat, Sept. 24, SAY Sí, 1518 S. Alamo St., (210) 212-8666, saysi.org.
Courtesy of SAY Sí Media Arts Studio
