Teatro Audaz San Antonio Launches This Weekend with 'Nuestras Voces: Our Voices'

Teatro Audaz's logo is inspired by the Mayan symbol "Caban"
Devised as a means to “explore the varied experiences and cultures of Latinxs, immigrants, women and LGBT individuals through accessible teatro
” Teatro Audaz San Antonio officially launches this weekend with a trio of events held in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month. Dubbed “Nuestras Voces: Our Voices,” the program kicks off Thursday with a presentation of The Panza Dialogues
, a performance compiling women’s stories surrounding “that roll of belly we all try to hide.” Developed by Virginia Grise and Irma Mayorga with contributions from Bárbara Renaud-González, Petra A. Mata and María R. Salazar, the homegrown play comes to light in a production directed by Alison Vasquez (7pm Thu, San Antonio College, McCreless Theatre, 1300 San Pedro Ave.
). On Friday, Jim Mammarella directs Maximo Anguiano’s Requiem of the Oppressed
, a drama that “takes a hard look at what is really going on inside prison walls.” A panel discussion on the status of our nation’s prisons follows (free, 7pm Fri, San Antonio College, McCreless Theatre, 1300 San Pedro Ave.
). Wrapping things up on Saturday, The Bang Bang Bar hosts a launch party fundraiser and staged reading of Liz Coronado Castillo’s Aye, No!
Set in a small border town, the play follows a Latina college student who turns to her “fairy-drag-queen friends” (portrayed by the rising “Juniors” of Rey Lopez Entertainment) in the midst of a family drama (donations accepted, 7pm Sat, The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Drive
). For more about the company and its new Indiegogo campaign, visit teatroaudaz.com.