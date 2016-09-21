Teatro Audaz San Antonio Launches This Weekend with 'Nuestras Voces: Our Voices'

click to enlarge Teatro Audaz's logo is inspired by the Mayan symbol "Caban"

Devised as a means to “explore the varied experiences and cultures of Latinxs, immigrants, women and LGBT individuals through accessible” Teatro Audaz San Antonio officially launches this weekend with a trio of events held in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month. Dubbed “Nuestras Voces: Our Voices,” the program kicks off Thursday with a presentation of, a performance compiling women’s stories surrounding “that roll of belly we all try to hide.” Developed by Virginia Grise and Irma Mayorga with contributions from Bárbara Renaud-González, Petra A. Mata and María R. Salazar, the homegrown play comes to light in a production directed by Alison Vasquez (). On Friday, Jim Mammarella directs Maximo Anguiano’s, a drama that “takes a hard look at what is really going on inside prison walls.” A panel discussion on the status of our nation’s prisons follows (). Wrapping things up on Saturday, The Bang Bang Bar hosts a launch party fundraiser and staged reading of Liz Coronado Castillo’sSet in a small border town, the play follows a Latina college student who turns to her “fairy-drag-queen friends” (portrayed by the rising “Juniors” of Rey Lopez Entertainment) in the midst of a family drama ().