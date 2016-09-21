Texas Artists Take Over Artpace’s Hudson Showroom and Window Works Gallery

click to enlarge Kamila Szczesna, Tease No 6,

click to enlarge Jessica Halonen, Remnant (Blue Weave)

Still in the midst of its yearlong 21st “birthday” celebration, Artpace turns to its ever-growing contingent of collaborators for a pair of exhibitions hosted in the Hudson Showroom and Window Works Gallery. Having already selected the all-female trio currently in residence at Artpace, Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) curator Denise Markonish assumed double duty as curator of “Objectives,” a Texcentric group show gathering works by painter Jessica Halonen (Austin), RJP Nomadic Gallery co-founder Ryder Richards (Dallas) and multimedia artist Kamila Szczesna (Galveston, TX). Getting a sense of Markonish’s curatorial style from this Hudson Showroom exhibition could only enhance the unveiling of site-specific projects by International Artists-in-Residence Lily Cox-Richard (Houston), Kim Faler (Williamstown, Massachusetts) and Kim Morgan (Halifax, Nova Scotia) come November. Opening and running concurrently in Artpace’s Main Avenue windows is a trio of “immersive sculptures” by Emily Fleisher, a San Antonio-based artist elected by Taylor Bates, Artpace’s director of programs and exhibitions.