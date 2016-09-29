MAC's Selena Collection is Finally Here

click to enlarge Facebook, Selena

If you were planning to stay home Friday night, you might want to reconsider. The highly anticipated release of MAC’s Selena collection will debut Sept. 30 in Corpus Christi, with a free event at the American Bank Convention Center.

For Selena’s fans, MAC’s newest line runs thicker than just the eyeliner they’re selling. This 14-product collection will allow fans to connect with the Queen of Tejano on new a level — a level that is so personal, MAC wanted the late singer’s hometown to get the first look. An experience that, no matter the price of the makeup, will be remembered as priceless.

The collection, which will be available online and in all MAC stores Oct. 6 through Nov. 17, comprises an eyeliner, mascara, gloss, three shades of lipstick, including Selena’s iconic red color, a powder-blush duo, a brush and five eye shadows, with each piece named after one of Selena’s songs.





click to enlarge Screenshot, maccosmetics.com

Techno Cumbia, Powder Duo Blush, $29



As reported earlier this week by the Express News, the idea for this line came from a petition on Change.org last year, asking MAC to design a line around the singer’s famous look. The petition gained nearly 38,000 signatures and clearly demonstrated a need for the line.

For many, Selena will always be a style icon. Her signature red lips and dark eyeliner is and will always been more than a trend, and through this collection and her fans, Selena’s timeless beauty lives on.



