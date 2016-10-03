MAC Sells Out of Selena Collection Opening Weekend

Released on Friday, Sept. 30 in Corpus Christi, MAC's Selena Collection has already sold out of products online and is currently working on restocking their online store. A message on maccosmetics.com
says that starting Monday, Oct. 3 the collection will be available on
Macy's, Dillard's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Belk, Saks end TheBay's websites. Additionally, the line will be available in stores beginning Thursday, Oct. 6.
According to Chron.com
, the makeup launch drew in more than 15,000 people, creating a ridiculously long line around the American Bank Center Convention Center. So, if you didn't make it out to Corpus for the premier, don't beat yourself up too much over it. At least you didn't have to wait in this: