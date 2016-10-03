Email
Monday, October 3, 2016

MAC Sells Out of Selena Collection Opening Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 6:19 AM

SCREENSHOT, MACCOSMETICS.COM

Released on Friday, Sept. 30 in Corpus Christi, MAC's Selena Collection has already sold out of products online and is currently working on restocking their online store. A message on maccosmetics.com says that starting Monday, Oct. 3 the collection will be available on Macy's, Dillard's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Belk, Saks end TheBay's websites. Additionally, the line will be available in stores beginning Thursday, Oct. 6. 

According to Chron.com, the makeup launch drew in more than 15,000 people, creating a ridiculously long line around the American Bank Center Convention Center. So, if you didn't make it out to Corpus for the premier, don't beat yourself up too much over it. At least you didn't have to wait in this:


