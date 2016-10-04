Josiah Media Festival Celebrates a Decade of Showcasing Young Filmmakers

click to enlarge A still from Alexia Salingaros’ film Of Gods and Bells

The internationally recognized film festival for filmmakers 21 years of age and younger has continued to inspire attendees each year since its inaugural event in 2007. Named after Josiah Miles Neundorf, a 20-year-old media artist from San Antonio who passed away from bone cancer in 2006, the festival was created by Josiah’s parents, Marcus and Nancy, as a memorial for their son and an opportunity for aspiring young filmmakers to share their work. This year, 58 films will screen from all over the world, including countries like Australia, Denmark, Slovenia, South Africa and Brazil, among others. San Antonio-based filmmakers will also be represented (Geoffrey Glenn, Eryk Carrera, Rogelio Pedroza, Jesse Hu Jenkinson and Alexia Salingaros). Salingaros’ film,, which won second place in the documentary category this year, will screen Saturday at 7pm with the rest of the award winners. First place winners are:(animated film by Fierrany Halita of Indonesia),(narrative film by Hadley Hillel of Seattle),(documentary film by Isabela Reid and Marielle Boland of San Francisco) and(experimental film by Duncan Senkumba of the U.K.).