New Centro de Artes Exhibit Explores Cultural Exchange Between SA and Mexico

click to enlarge Juan De Dios Mora

click to enlarge Richard Armendariz

Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of San Antonio’s Department for Culture and Creative Development opens its inaugural art exhibit at Centro de Artes. Featuring the work of 21 contemporary San Antonio artists (both establish and emerging), “SATX/MX: Un Viaje Lleno de Cultura” focuses largely on celebrating “San Antonio’s shared roots and deeply held tradition of cultural exchange with Mexico.” Featured artists include Albert Alvarez, Ruth Buentello, Mari Hernandez, Jenelle Esparza, Ana Fernandez, Daniela Riojas and many more. Hosted at Texas A&M University–San Antonio’s Centro de Artes downtown — on the grounds of historic Market Square, in the space of the former Museo Alameda — the exhibit will occupy two floors and give us all cause to celebrate the fact that the Daughters of the Republic of Texas didn’t move their library into the space after all, as was briefly considered. As the city works to build up this cultural zone, events like this one, which uphold the Centro de Artes’ mission to tell “the story of the Latino experience with a focus on South Texas,” will hopefully happen with increasing frequency. But, as with all neighborhoods and cultural zones, this one can only thrive if we show up. See you there?