Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 10:15 PM

Thu 10/6 - Sun 10/8
Josiah Media Festival
click to enlarge A STILL FROM SAN ANTONIO NATIVE ALEXIA SALINGAROS’ FILM OF GODS AND BELLS
  • A still from San Antonio native Alexia Salingaros’ film Of Gods and Bells

The internationally recognized film festival for filmmakers 21 years of age and younger has continued to inspire attendees each year since its inaugural event in 2007. Named after Josiah Miles Neundorf, a 20-year-old media artist from San Antonio who passed away from bone cancer in 2006, the festival was created by Josiah’s parents, Marcus and Nancy, as a memorial for their son and an opportunity for aspiring young filmmakers to share their work. This year, 58 films will screen from all over the world, including countries like Australia, Denmark, Slovenia, South Africa and Brazil, among others. San Antonio-based filmmakers will also be represented (Geoffrey Glenn, Eryk Carrera, Rogelio Pedroza, Jesse Hu Jenkinson and Alexia Salingaros). Salingaros’ film, Of Gods and Bells, which won second place in the documentary category this year, will screen Saturday at 7pm with the rest of the award winners. First place winners are: Acquiescence (animated film by Fierrany Halita of Indonesia), Ernie (narrative film by Hadley Hillel of Seattle), A Harmonious Cacophony (documentary film by Isabela Reid and Marielle Boland of San Francisco) and Masso Awwo (experimental film by Duncan Senkumba of the U.K.). $10-$30, 7pm Thu-Fri, 2pm & 7pm Sat, URBAN-15, 2500 S. Presa St., (210) 736-1500, josiahmediafestival.com. 
– Kiko Martínez

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sandra Cisneros to Give Reading Tonight at Our Lady of the Lake Read More

  2. The Overtime Premieres Werewolf Musical ‘Locolobo’ This Weekend Read More

  3. Taking Back "Chingona" Read More

  4. UTSA's 'Beyonce' Class Creates Safe Space for Students Read More

  5. New Centro de Artes Exhibit Explores Cultural Exchange Between SA and Mexico Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...