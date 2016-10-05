Email
Wednesday, October 5, 2016

‘Incorrigible’ and ‘Undateable’ Comic Chris D’Elia Takes the Empire Stage on Friday

If you’ve enjoyed Chris D’Elia’s comedic presence in one or more of its many forms – whether it be stand-up specials White Male. Black Comic and Incorrigible, or his roles as sex offender Topher on Comedy Central’s Workaholics and boyfriend Alex Miller on NBC’s Whitney, or even the joke hip-hop mixtape Such Is Life released by his MC alter-ego Chank Smith – and want to know whether his humor holds up in a more loosely scripted, high-pressure live setting, check out the third and final season of Undateable, in which showrunners took the anachronistic approach of broadcasting every episode live, like it was The Honeymooners or some shit. The former Must-See-TV sitcom, featuring D’Elia as the commitment-phobic Danny Burton, actually went Gleason one better, broadcasting two shows a week, one for each coast – a feat it would have been much harder to pull off if the cast weren’t packed with stand-up comics like D’Elia, who’s spent more than a decade eking out laughs on less-forgiving stages. By his own accounts, starring in now-canceled shows has made D’Elia a millionaire, but that hasn’t stopped him from regularly clocking in at LA clubs like the Comedy Store and the Laugh Factory. $35-$55, 8pm Fri, Oct. 7, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.


