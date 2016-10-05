‘Incorrigible’ and ‘Undateable’ Comic Chris D’Elia Takes the Empire Stage on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Chris D'Elia

If you’ve enjoyed Chris D’Elia’s comedic presence in one or more of its many forms – whether it be stand-up specialsand, or his roles as sex offender Topher on Comedy Central’sand boyfriend Alex Miller on NBC’s, or even the joke hip-hop mixtapereleased by his MC alter-ego Chank Smith – and want to know whether his humor holds up in a more loosely scripted, high-pressure live setting, check out the third and final season of, in which showrunners took the anachronistic approach of broadcasting every episode live, like it wasor some shit. The former Must-See-TV sitcom, featuring D’Elia as the commitment-phobic Danny Burton, actually went Gleason one better, broadcasting two shows a week, one for each coast – a feat it would have been much harder to pull off if the cast weren’t packed with stand-up comics like D’Elia, who’s spent more than a decade eking out laughs on less-forgiving stages. By his own accounts, starring in now-canceled shows has made D’Elia a millionaire, but that hasn’t stopped him from regularly clocking in at LA clubs like the Comedy Store and the Laugh Factory.