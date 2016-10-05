Email
Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Sandra Cisneros to Give Reading Tonight at Our Lady of the Lake

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ALAN GOLDFARB
  • Photo courtesy of Alan Goldfarb

It's been a big year for chicana literary icon Sandra Cisneros, with her having receiving the National Medal of Arts by President Obama last month and the PEN Center USA Literary Arts Award for her memoir A House of My Own: Stories from My Life

And now it's San Antonio's turn to celebrate the with accomplished writer, with a free reading in both English and Spanish by Cisneros, tonight at Our Lady of the Lake University. 

Cisneros, who talked with the Current last month about her on-and-off relationship with San Antonio, said that while living in Texas, she never felt "embraced," saying she was a "target of some people’s unhappiness."

"As soon as I got there and for as long as I lived there, I felt I never was embraced," she says. "There was a lot of conflict, mainly in the artistic community, not the community at large."

But with tonight's reading and Cisneros' recent approval of José Rubén De León-directed stage version of The House on Mango Street, here's to hoping that San Antonio can share its warm embrace tonight and our relationship with the writer can be mended – for good. 

Reading with Sandra Cisneros, 7 p.m. Wed. Oct. 5 at Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 SW 24th St. Free. 

