Wednesday, October 5, 2016

The Overtime Premieres Werewolf Musical ‘Locolobo’ This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge locolobo-logo.jpg

A fitting follow-up to the kooky, spooky antics of the gay-themed Ghostbears, The Overtime’s October offering Locolobo: A Punk Prometheus Psycho Wolf Musical Comedy tempts theatergoers with “riffs, wisecracks, lycanthropy” and a face-melting soundtrack. Penned by Arlington transplant Jens Rushing (who made headlines last year with a viral Facebook post about the minimum-wage debate), the play follows Ruby Bolt, a hard-rocking singer who unwittingly becomes “ensnared in the monster politics” swirling around the mythical region of Texasylvania and its popular watering hole Drinkenstein’s. How (or if) the plot parallels the life and times of the eternally suffering Greek Titan Prometheus is anyone’s guess. William M. Razavi directs Leticia Rocha-Zivadinovic (as Ruby Bolt), Venny Mortimer (as Victor, an “an experimental homunculus with a heart of gold”) and Jules Vaquera (as Professor Chimaera, a “not quite mad scientist”) in the world premiere. $10-$15, 8pm Fri, Oct. 7, 8pm Sat, Oct. 8, The Overtime Theater, 1203 Camden St., (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org. Through Nov. 5.

