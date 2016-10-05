The Overtime Premieres Werewolf Musical ‘Locolobo’ This Weekend

click to enlarge

A fitting follow-up to the kooky, spooky antics of the gay-themed, The Overtime’s October offeringtempts theatergoers with “riffs, wisecracks, lycanthropy” and a face-melting soundtrack. Penned by Arlington transplant Jens Rushing (who made headlines last year with a viral Facebook post about the minimum-wage debate), the play follows Ruby Bolt, a hard-rocking singer who unwittingly becomes “ensnared in the monster politics” swirling around the mythical region of Texasylvania and its popular watering hole Drinkenstein’s. How (or if) the plot parallels the life and times of the eternally suffering Greek Titan Prometheus is anyone’s guess. William M. Razavi directs Leticia Rocha-Zivadinovic (as Ruby Bolt), Venny Mortimer (as Victor, an “an experimental homunculus with a heart of gold”) and Jules Vaquera (as Professor Chimaera, a “not quite mad scientist”) in the world premiere.