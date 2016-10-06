Chalk It Up this Weekend with Artpace

click to enlarge



Artpace Chalk It Up, now in its 13th year on Historic Houston Street, raises awareness and support for Artpace’s educational programs, which serve 14,000 children every year. Festival attendees can become an artist for a day and work on a collaborative, city block-sized mural between Soledad St and the San Antonio River on Houston St. Kids can take part in hands-on educational activities, write a haiku with Guerrilla Haiku Movement, grab a bite from a local food truck, and listen to live tunes.





Chalk It Up has two featured local artists this year, Artpace Alum John Hernandez and current Artpace artist Emily Fleisher, whose work is on view in the Window Works gallery at Artpace. Twenty additional local San Antonio artists will create chalk murals along historic Houston Street, which will be closed for the event. Teamworks (teams of elementary, middle, high school, and university students) will compete in a mural competition, with winners announced at 2:30 on the KRTU 91.7 main stage.





For a minimum donation of $1 each, check out The Quick Draw Photo Booth, take a spin on Chalka-Kahn, learn to screen print, or make your own, customizable button. There’s something for every member of the family at this year’s Chalk It Up, 10-4 on Houston Street between Flores and Presa. Free and open to the public. More info at Artpace.org.





Chalk it up is supported by Presenting Sponsor Argo Group, with additional support from Centro San Antonio, CPS Energy, Frost Bank, Gray St. Partners, HEB, KIND Bars, San Antonio Museum of Art, San Antonio Water System, Subway, UTSA, Valero Energy Foundation, Whataburger, Branded Ts, the CE Group, Culligan, San Antonio Current, Herweck’s, KRTU Jazz 91.7, The Majestic Theater, Yelp!, Tani & Toni Brundage & Alexa Brudage, CeCe Frost Griffin, Janet & Rob Holliday, Kaufman Killen Inc, the Le Melle-Brown Family, Emilie & Chris Petty, Slattery | Perkins P.C, and Anna Wulfe.