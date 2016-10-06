Email
Thursday, October 6, 2016

Dig ’90s Vibes for a Good Cause at Saturday’s ‘Fresh Prints of SA’

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 8:15 AM

The badass mujeres of Esas for SA, a community organization that looks to improve San Antonio and empower through art, are hosting an art show/party with part of the proceeds set to benefit the Martinez Street Women’s Center. More specifically, the portion of the earnings will benefit the center’s Girl Zone program, which gives girls on the East Side an empowering and safe space where they can explore their creative intuition, receive mentoring in the arts (and life in general) from volunteers, and become actively engaged in improving their community. Aside from supporting such an important cause, your stop at La Botánica on Saturday will give you an opportunity to view and purchase 1990s-themed prints from local artists, including Xingona Prints, Forreal Art, Guavadoodle, PrayxPlot, and others. The event will also feature DJs (spinning the 1990s sound), a raffle, and a rad, retro photo booth. $3, 8pm-2am Sat, Oct. 8, La Botánica, 2911 N. St Mary’s St., facebook.com

