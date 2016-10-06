Email
Thursday, October 6, 2016

First Friday and Second Saturday Preview: 8 Events Not to Miss

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 12:51 PM

Thu 10/6 - Fri 10/7
“Motherlode”

click to enlarge untitled1.jpg

Justin Parr and Ed Saavedra’s beloved indie art space FL!GHT keeps things neighborly this October by hosting fellow Blue Star gallerist Amada Claire Miller’s new solo show “Motherlode.” Said to be reminiscent of the minimalist work of Ad Reinhardt and Ellsworth Kelly, the two-part exhibition blurs lines between fiber art and painting via hand-dyed and sewn canvases “informed by generations of technical knowledge traditionally developed by women.” Using scraps left behind by these large-scale pieces, Miller created “wearable paintings” that invite viewers to “transform the exhibition as they navigate the space.” Free, 6-9pm Thu-Fri, FL!GHT, 134 Blue Star, (210) 872-2586, facebook.com/flightsa

