Head for Houston Street on Saturday for Artpace’s Kid-friendly Festival Chalk It Up

click to enlarge Courtesy of Artpace

click to enlarge A chalk mural by local artist Cruz Ortiz

The late Linda Pace’s “laboratory of dreams” spills youthful energy and creative vibes into the heart of downtown each October via Artpace Chalk It Up. Curated by Roberta “Nina” Hassele, the 13th annual affair is set to turn five city blocks into a street-level gallery showcasing fleeting masterpieces by featured artists Emily Fleisher, whose sculptural works are currently on view in Artpace’s Window Works Gallery, and John Hernandez as well as 20 emerging artists (Lili Peña Dyer, Gustavo Pimentel, Katherine Brown, Ana Hernández-Burwell, Justin Duffy Mendez and Rhys Munro among them) and “Team Works” projects led by area schools, universities and nonprofits. Live music, DJs, food trucks and a Quick Draw Photo Booth sweeten the deal.