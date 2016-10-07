Email
Friday, October 7, 2016

Cosmic New Wavers The B-52s Land at the Tobin on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 6:15 AM

Released last year, Live! 8-24-1979 is definitive proof that whichever parallel-reality America The B-52s swooped in from is clearly the superior one. Eisenhower-era cheese — beehive hairdos, tiki and hot-rod culture, etc. — was reappropriated and weaponized by punks who watched at least as many beach-party movies as biker-gang flicks (“Rock Lobster”) and shook their moneymakers doing the “Aqua Velva” and the “Hypocrite” (“Dance This Mess Around”). There, the disco vs. punk dichotomy must be nonexistent: Gay icon Fred Schneider gamely offering to “kiss your pineapple” on the dance floor deserves the same kind of guitar squawl as Roger Daltry growling “I hope I die before I get old” once merited (“Strobe Light”). Between their self-titled debut and 2008’s comeback Funplex, The B-52s have given us four decades of alternate American history with which to embellish and improve our own. See it on stage while you still can, before they fly their positivity-powered convertible back to “Mesopotamia,” “Planet Claire,” “Hallucinating Pluto” or whatever it is they call the kitsch-kissed wonderland that loaned them to us. $39.50-$96.50, 7pm Sun, Oct. 9, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org

