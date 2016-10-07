Local Teen Lauren Nicole Launches Nonprofit: Fashion For Cancer Foundation

click to enlarge



At the young age of 11, Lauren Nicole Shipley began constructing designs in her hometown of San Antonio. She loved the creative process – sketching, draping, sewing and seeing her visions come to life, A jumpstart to her career, Lauren Nicole was accepted to attend summer classes centered in LIM College in Manhattan where teens learn the ins and outs of the fashion industry. There, Lauren was paired with designers from Ralph Lauren and executives from Coach to study the trade.

Now 16 years old, the high school Junior draws inspiration from the world around her and looks to Valentino as her style muse for the design house’s edgy yet feminine aesthetic. Lauren Nicole creates versatile pieces for the timeless woman – pieces women can wear no matter her age. When it comes to her personal style, Lauren Nicole describes her daily wardrobe as “classy, comfy and chic,” three elements she translates into her designs for her label.



In late 2015, Lauren Nicole debuted her women’s clothing line Designs by Lauren Nicole with her first Spring/Summer 2016 collection “La Floraison des Fleurs” – a French phrase meaning “The Blossoming of Flowers.” Now in her 3rd Collection, which is to debut at the Fashion For Cancer Fashion Show on October 9th, 2016 at Paramour will include her new men’s collection.

Throughout her young years, Lauren Nicole has had several immediate family members who have been touched by cancer. She has seen the hardships that cancer patients face whether they be emotional or physical. Lauren’s does not want anyone facing or dealing with cancer to feel singled out or ashamed. She has used this as her catapult to launch the Fashion For Cancer Foundation.



About Designs by Lauren Nicole

A 16 year old high school junior from San Antonio, Texas, Lauren Nicole launched Designs by Lauren Nicole in 2015 and is now in her 3rd collection. Lauren is an Ambassador Girl Scout who has earned her Bronze and Silver award and is awaiting acceptance of her Gold award. For more information, visit www.Lauren-Nicole.com.





About Fashion For Cancer Foundation

Having been personally touched by cancer throughout her family life, Lauren Nicole founded Fashion For Cancer Foundation, a 501 c3 non-profit organization in 2016. The Foundation’s mission is to help cancer patients improve their self-esteem and promote a positive self-image by looking and feeling beautiful through fashion.