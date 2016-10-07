Russian Grand Ballet’s Touring ‘Swan Lake’ Stops at the Majestic on Sunday

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Russian Grand Ballet

The Russian Grand Ballet graces the Majestic as part of its latest national tour. For one night only, the world-renowned troupe will perform Tchaikovsky’s, one of the quintessential examples of traditional ballet repertoire. Typical of the Romantic era,retells a fairy tale in a medieval setting: The Princess Odette is cursed to take the form of a swan and can only be rescued by the true and faithful love of Prince Siegfried. Tragically, their love is severed by an evil sorcerer’s machinations, and the ballet most commonly ends with the doomed lovers throwing themselves to their deaths in the titular lake. The Russian Grand Ballet’s production employs traditional costume and set design as well as Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov’s 1895 choreography, thus recreating the atmosphere of Tchaikovsky’s Romantic vision for modern audiences.