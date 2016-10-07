Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 7, 2016

Russian Grand Ballet’s Touring ‘Swan Lake’ Stops at the Majestic on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 7:15 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE RUSSIAN GRAND BALLET
  • Courtesy of the Russian Grand Ballet

The Russian Grand Ballet graces the Majestic as part of its latest national tour. For one night only, the world-renowned troupe will perform Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, one of the quintessential examples of traditional ballet repertoire. Typical of the Romantic era, Swan Lake retells a fairy tale in a medieval setting: The Princess Odette is cursed to take the form of a swan and can only be rescued by the true and faithful love of Prince Siegfried. Tragically, their love is severed by an evil sorcerer’s machinations, and the ballet most commonly ends with the doomed lovers throwing themselves to their deaths in the titular lake. The Russian Grand Ballet’s production employs traditional costume and set design as well as Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov’s 1895 choreography, thus recreating the atmosphere of Tchaikovsky’s Romantic vision for modern audiences. $44.25-$89.25, 7pm Sun, Oct. 9, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.


Tags: , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Chalk It Up this Weekend with Artpace Read More

  2. First Friday and Second Saturday Preview: 8 Events Not to Miss Read More

  3. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  4. Cosmic New Wavers The B-52s Land at the Tobin on Sunday Read More

  5. Outlaw Country Icon Kris Kristofferson Performs at the Tobin on Saturday Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...