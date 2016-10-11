Email
Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Artist Laurel Gibson Explores Historic Trade Route in ‘Embroidering the Old Spanish Trail’

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 7:51 AM

ost_3.jpg

For its latest exhibition, Bihl Haus Arts celebrates the upcoming centennial of the Old Spanish Trail. Pre-dating the highway system, the Old Spanish Trail, or OST, was an auto trail that traversed the U.S. from Florida to California, and was centered in San Antonio. Marked by colored bands on telephone poles, the trail was completed in the 1920s and wove through major Southern metropolises on its way to San Diego. Local artist Laurel Gibson depicts “the music and multi-ethnic cultures within Southern neighborhoods” connected by the auto trail with illustrations hand-drawn and embroidered in sepia tones on antique player piano rolls. Her solo exhibition opens with a roaring ’20s-themed reception – “The Great Gatsby Meets Great Big Texas” – and period costumes are encouraged. Free, 6-9pm Thu, Oct. 13, Bihl Haus Arts, 2803 Fredericksburg Road (inside the gates of Primrose at Monticello Park Apartments), (210) 383-9723, bihlhausarts.org

