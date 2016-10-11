LGBT Documentaries Among the Highlights of This Weekend’s QFest

Sisters of the Wicked Wig

Launched in 2013 by Pride San Antonio, QFest is held annually during LGBT History Month “in order to promote the understanding and multicultural community that is the LGBT community.” Now in its fourth year, the film festival sets up shop at Brooks City Base Cinema for four days of features and shorts which reflect the unique diversity of LGBT life. Standing out among the fest’s 13 feature-length films are a number of intriguing documentaries, including Adam Golub and Gayatri Kaul’s(following two experimental drag queens who create the Bushwig Festival amid Brooklyn’s rapidly gentrifying landscape), Alan De Herrera’s(about a Texan man who adopts an abstract painter/clown alter ego in response to a lifetime of discrimination and bullying), Lisa Plourde’s(focusing on women who “examine and challenge society’s assumptions about what it means to be masculine or feminine”) and San Antonio native Robert L. Camina’s(surrounding a 1973 fire that was purposefully set to a New Orleans gay bar and claimed the lives of 32 people).