SAC Showcases Educators with Annual Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition

For some reason that we will never understand, it’s a long-running clichéthat those who can,; and those who can’t,. We think that’s ridiculous, because, as if the nobility of the profession weren’t enough, teachers and professors the world over are some of the biggest movers and shakers in a whole host of fields. This annual group exhibition by San Antonio College’s visual arts department provides a fine case in point. Sometimes artists teach to pay the bills, sometimes they teach to inspire others with their own passion for creative pursuits, sometimes they teach for their own personal growth, and often it’s probably all three. But, one thing is for sure: While teaching in the arts may cost you some time and energy, it’s also rewarding and stimulating in terms of craft and vision. Come see how right we are at Thursday’s opening reception for this year’s SAC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition. The stylistically diverse selection of artists includes local favorite Angela Fox as well as Alfonso Cantu, Rebecca Dietz, Eduardo Rodriguez and more than 10 others.