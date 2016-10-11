Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

SAC Showcases Educators with Annual Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 8:15 AM

click to enlarge 14435047_1379078898786212_5016942916326926850_o.jpg


For some reason that we will never understand, it’s a long-running cliché
that those who can, do; and those who can’t, teach. We think that’s ridiculous, because, as if the nobility of the profession weren’t enough, teachers and professors the world over are some of the biggest movers and shakers in a whole host of fields. This annual group exhibition by San Antonio College’s visual arts department provides a fine case in point. Sometimes artists teach to pay the bills, sometimes they teach to inspire others with their own passion for creative pursuits, sometimes they teach for their own personal growth, and often it’s probably all three. But, one thing is for sure: While teaching in the arts may cost you some time and energy, it’s also rewarding and stimulating in terms of craft and vision. Come see how right we are at Thursday’s opening reception for this year’s SAC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition. The stylistically diverse selection of artists includes local favorite Angela Fox as well as Alfonso Cantu, Rebecca Dietz, Eduardo Rodriguez and more than 10 others. Free, 5-7pm Thu, Oct. 13, San Antonio College, Visual Arts Center, 950 Lewis St., (210) 486-1030, alamo.edu/sac/vat.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Artist Laurel Gibson Explores Historic Trade Route in ‘Embroidering the Old Spanish Trail’ Read More

  2. LGBT Documentaries Among the Highlights of This Weekend’s QFest Read More

  3. Local Teen Lauren Nicole Launches Nonprofit: Fashion For Cancer Foundation Read More

  4. First Friday and Second Saturday Preview: 8 Events Not to Miss Read More

  5. From Art and Music to Food and Booze, There’s Plenty to Devour during Texas’ Most Livable Season Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...