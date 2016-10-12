Wednesday, October 12, 2016
10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend
Posted
By Bryan Rindfuss
on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 11:29 AM
Thu 10/13
Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition
click to enlarge
For some reason that we will never understand, it’s a long-running cliché that those who can, do
; and those who can’t, teach
. We think that’s ridiculous, because, as if the nobility of the profession weren’t enough, teachers and professors the world over are some of the biggest movers and shakers in a whole host of fields. This annual group exhibition by San Antonio College’s visual arts department provides a fine case in point. Sometimes artists teach to pay the bills, sometimes they teach to inspire others with their own passion for creative pursuits, sometimes they teach for their own personal growth, and often it’s probably all three. But, one thing is for sure: While teaching in the arts may cost you some time and energy, it’s also rewarding and stimulating in terms of craft and vision. Come see how right we are at Thursday’s opening reception for this year’s SAC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition. The stylistically diverse selection of artists includes local favorite Angela Fox as well as Alfonso Cantu, Rebecca Dietz, Eduardo Rodriguez and more than 10 others. Free, 5-7pm Thu, San Antonio College, Visual Arts Center, 950 Lewis St., (210) 486-1030, alamo.edu/sac/vat. — James Courtney
Tags: San Antonio College, Angela Fox, Alfonso Cantu, Rebecca Dietz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Style Lush TV, San Antonio Fashion Awards, Pride San Antonio, QFest, Chicano Batman, Beetlejuice, Tim Burton, Bad Religion, Against Me!, Ballet San Antonio, Don Quixote, Damon Wayans Jr., San Antonio Beer Festival, Una Noche en la Gloria, Gabriel Quintero Velasquez, Golden Skyy, Fabian Alejandro Diaz, Petricia Falcon, Angelin de Carlo, Image