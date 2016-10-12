Email
Wednesday, October 12, 2016

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 11:29 AM

Thu 10/13
Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition
click to enlarge 14435047_1379078898786212_5016942916326926850_o.jpg

For some reason that we will never understand, it’s a long-running cliché that those who can, do; and those who can’t, teach. We think that’s ridiculous, because, as if the nobility of the profession weren’t enough, teachers and professors the world over are some of the biggest movers and shakers in a whole host of fields. This annual group exhibition by San Antonio College’s visual arts department provides a fine case in point. Sometimes artists teach to pay the bills, sometimes they teach to inspire others with their own passion for creative pursuits, sometimes they teach for their own personal growth, and often it’s probably all three. But, one thing is for sure: While teaching in the arts may cost you some time and energy, it’s also rewarding and stimulating in terms of craft and vision. Come see how right we are at Thursday’s opening reception for this year’s SAC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition. The stylistically diverse selection of artists includes local favorite Angela Fox as well as Alfonso Cantu, Rebecca Dietz, Eduardo Rodriguez and more than 10 others. Free, 5-7pm Thu, San Antonio College, Visual Arts Center, 950 Lewis St., (210) 486-1030, alamo.edu/sac/vat. — James Courtney

