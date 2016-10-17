10 Events to Check Out This Week
Mon 10/17
“In Conversation with ... Joshua Prince-Ramus”
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Joshua Prince-Ramus and REX
The UTSA College of Architecture, Construction and Planning’s Speaker Series begins with Joshua Prince-Ramus, founding principal of the internationally acclaimed architecture firm REX. In a new direction for the CACP series, this year’s theme is “In Conversation with …” UTSA assistant professor Dr. Antonio Petrov organized the lineup, introducing a format in which the presentation will be followed by dialogue about the speaker’s larger body of work, theoretical questions, agency and design philosophy. To encourage active community participation in the new format, the audience is invited to submit questions for the dialogue through social media prior to the event. Free, 5:30-7:30pm Mon, Oct. 17, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 458-3121, cacp.utsa.edu.
Tags: Joshua Prince-Ramus, UTSA College of Architecture, REX, Flight of the Conchords, Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, What We Do in the Shadows, CineSnob, Big Hops, Cinema on Tap, Peyton Clarkson, Shop Rare Marketplace, Precious Bbyz, Las Ofrendas, The Moon Child Shop, RiseRun, Raba Vintage, Oddballl Vintage, Massive Curves, MaeLeaf, Miss PayPal, Kristy Farmer, Mole Throwdown, Centro Cultural Aztlan, The Box Street Social, Cocina Heritage, Viva Vegeria, Ghost Tracks, Roger “Rabbit” Garza, Jerry Vasquez, Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones, Tricia Jenkins, Get Smart: Understanding How the CIA Works with Hollywood, Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival, Mexican Cultural Institute, Ignacio Arcas, Pineda Covalin, David J. Romero, Monika Maeckle, Cuauhtémoc Sáenz Romero, Ignacio Arcas, RevFems, Fea, Get It On!, Planned Parenthood South Texas, The Love Shack Boutique, Video Dungeon Theatre, Oak Hills Tavern, William Lustig, Maniac, Dario Argento, Suspiria, Katalya Bustos, Mae Darrin, Kirstine Haynes, Image, Video