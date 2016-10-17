Email
Monday, October 17, 2016

10 Events to Check Out This Week

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 5:00 AM

Mon 10/17
“In Conversation with ... Joshua Prince-Ramus”
click to enlarge COURTESY OF JOSHUA PRINCE-RAMUS AND REX
  • Courtesy of Joshua Prince-Ramus and REX

The UTSA College of Architecture, Construction and Planning’s Speaker Series begins with Joshua Prince-Ramus, founding principal of the internationally acclaimed architecture firm REX. In a new direction for the CACP series, this year’s theme is “In Conversation with …” UTSA assistant professor Dr. Antonio Petrov organized the lineup, introducing a format in which the presentation will be followed by dialogue about the speaker’s larger body of work, theoretical questions, agency and design philosophy. To encourage active community participation in the new format, the audience is invited to submit questions for the dialogue through social media prior to the event. Free, 5:30-7:30pm Mon, Oct. 17, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 458-3121, cacp.utsa.edu.

