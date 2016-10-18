San Antonio's Not "Attractive," According to New York

Apparently, San Antonio isn't all that attractive.
That's according to a study by the New York Citizens Budget Commission that ranked the country's top dozen or so cities in attracting and retaining new, young "highly educated" talent. Per that survey,
San Antonio is apparently the "least competitive" of the bunch.
So, what exactly does that mean?
According to the super-scientific survey (which, naturally, sums up its findings in an easy-to-read scorecard broken down by quality of life, human capital and demographics), San Antonio's dead last when it comes to the number of people who are self-employed, the concentration of educational institutions and the number of highly educated people living here, among other categories. The survey was designed to assess New York City's performance against other major metros. NYC was ultimately ranked the most attractive city for bringing in new talent – go figure.
Still, San Antonio did receive high scores for our average commute times, falling just behind a tied San Diego and Silicon Valley, and rent affordability, which for some strange reason put us third behind
Houston and Dallas. Like we said, super
scientific.