10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Fletch

click to enlarge Christa Dippel

Shrunken heads, anthropomorphic candy corn, sci-fi hotties, menacing jack-o-lanterns, skulls galore, and various interpretations of the Bride of Frankenstein are but a few of the Halloweeny hallmarks one can expect to find inside the “Mad Monster Gallery.” Organized by a California-born graphic artist/illustrator/art director who goes by the name VidVad Scare, the group show aims to be the first of many themed offerings he hopes will “bring the art community closer together.” In addition to out-of-towners like Chicago illustrator Sam Nigrosh, New Braunfels painter Rat Switchblade and Austin tattoo artist Daniel Kranz, the BYOB affair showcases more than a dozen San Antonio creatives, including doll-maker Smitten Kitten, graphic designer Zane Thomas, sculptor Evil Dave and special effects artist Craven.