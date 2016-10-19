Email
Wednesday, October 19, 2016

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 9:39 PM

Fri 10/21
“Mad Monster Gallery”
click to enlarge FLETCH
  • Fletch

Shrunken heads, anthropomorphic candy corn, sci-fi hotties, menacing jack-o-lanterns, skulls galore, and various interpretations of the Bride of Frankenstein are but a few of the Halloweeny hallmarks one can expect to find inside the “Mad Monster Gallery.” Organized by a California-born graphic artist/illustrator/art director who goes by the name VidVad Scare, the group show aims to be the first of many themed offerings he hopes will “bring the art community closer together.” In addition to out-of-towners like Chicago illustrator Sam Nigrosh, New Braunfels painter Rat Switchblade and Austin tattoo artist Daniel Kranz, the BYOB affair showcases more than a dozen San Antonio creatives, including doll-maker Smitten Kitten, graphic designer Zane Thomas, sculptor Evil Dave and special effects artist Craven. Free, 7-11pm, High Wire Arts, 326 W. Josephine St., (210) 827-7681, highwirearts.com. — Bryan Rindfuss
click to enlarge CHRISTA DIPPEL
  • Christa Dippel

