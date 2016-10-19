Email
Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Where to Watch the Final Presidential Debate Tonight

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 12:06 PM

INSTAGRAM, RESTEF
Believe it or not, but the final Presidential debate is here and kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. Though the last two debates have been, um, interesting to say the least, we know it'd be hard to make it through this last one alone. So, we've rounded up a few places where you can grab a drink, meet up with friends and try not to cry during the final round. 

Snake Hawk Press' La Hillary Debate Watch Party
6-10 p.m. at Snake Hawk Press, 144 Zapata St.

Snake Hawk Press' watch party will make for truly unique debate-watching experience, with live screen printing, free beer and live music. Pick up your Hillary/Kaine poster or a "Vote la Hillary" sticker, made by San Anto's own Cruz Ortiz.

New Leaders Council at Dorćol Distilling Company
8-9:30 p.m. at Dorćol Distilling Company, 1902 S. Flores St.

Stop by Dorćol for the final round of the presidential debates and get the New Leaders Council's first take while it's happening. The night kicks off a mixer at 7 p.m., followed by the debate at 8 p.m.

Debate Watch Party at Sancho's
8 p.m. at Sancho's Cantina & Cocina, 628 Jackson St., 
 
If this election has got you down, head to one of the friendliest places in San Antonio, enjoy a margarita or two and check out the debate with your compadres y comadres.

Final Presidential Debate with Univision
8 p.m. at Deco Pizzeria, 1815 Fredericksburg Road

Univison knows that the only thing that can console us during the final debate is pizza, so they've teamed up with Deco Pizzeria for the last round. 


