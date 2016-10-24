10 Events to Check Out This Week

click to enlarge Photo by Julián P. Ledezma

Decades before the dawn of, British playwright Richard O’Brien’schallenged the status quo and championed a similar message of self-acceptance. Both the Logo reality series and the 1973 musical transcended their early cult status to become icons of pop culture. In 2012, director Greg Hinojosa, then with the Woodlawn Theatre, tapped into the allure of these two cultural mainstays, castingalum Sharon Needles in that year’s production ofand sparking what is now an annual fan favorite. Hinojosa now brings his ever-evolving adaptation ofto the Josephine for a five-night run, this time bringing local nightlife promoter Rey Lopez on board as co-producer. While remaining tight-lipped on this year’s theme, Hinojosa said it will be partly inspired by the personal histories — and controversies — of the leading cast members. Taking the stage this year will be Latrice Royale as Dr. Frank N. Furter, Ginger Minj as Magenta and Phi Phi O’Hara as Columbia. “When you see them in a theatrical setting, it opens up the perception that these are more than drag queens,” Hinojosa said. “They are actors and singers.”