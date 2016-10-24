10 Events to Check Out This Week

Tue 10/25 - Thu 10/27
The Rocky Horror Show
Decades before the dawn of RuPaul’s Drag Race
, British playwright Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
challenged the status quo and championed a similar message of self-acceptance. Both the Logo reality series and the 1973 musical transcended their early cult status to become icons of pop culture. In 2012, director Greg Hinojosa, then with the Woodlawn Theatre, tapped into the allure of these two cultural mainstays, casting RPDR
alum Sharon Needles in that year’s production of Rocky Horror
and sparking what is now an annual fan favorite. Hinojosa now brings his ever-evolving adaptation of Rocky Horror
to the Josephine for a five-night run, this time bringing local nightlife promoter Rey Lopez on board as co-producer. While remaining tight-lipped on this year’s theme, Hinojosa said it will be partly inspired by the personal histories — and controversies — of the leading cast members. Taking the stage this year will be Latrice Royale as Dr. Frank N. Furter, Ginger Minj as Magenta and Phi Phi O’Hara as Columbia. “When you see them in a theatrical setting, it opens up the perception that these are more than drag queens,” Hinojosa said. “They are actors and singers.” $20-$100, 8pm Tue, Oct. 25, 8pm Wed, Oct. 26, 8pm Thu, Oct. 27, The Josephine Theatre, 339 W. Josephine St., (210) 734-4646, josephinetheatre.org. Through Oct. 29. — Marco Aquino