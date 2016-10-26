Email
Wednesday, October 26, 2016

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 11:54 AM

Thu 10/27 
“Perennial Boundaries”

click to enlarge MICHAEL MENCHACA, NUEVO ACUERDO
  • Michael Menchaca, Nuevo Acuerdo

With a pointed nod to the upcoming election, Olmos Park’s Ruiz-Healy Art unveils an exhibition gathering works by contemporary artists Margarita Cabrera, César Martínez, Fernado Andrade and Michael Menchaca. Titled “Perennial Boundaries,” the group show creatively mines “the socio-political experiences in Texas and along the U.S-Mexico Border.” Free, opening reception 6-8pm Thu, artist talk 1pm Sat, Ruiz Healy Art, 201-A E. Olmos Drive, (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.  — Bryan Rindfuss

Click here for our Q&A with “Perennial Boundaries” artist Fernando Andrade. 

click to enlarge CESAR MARTINEZ, CAPOTE DE PASEO (DOS XX LAGER)
  • Cesar Martinez, Capote de Paseo (Dos XX Lager)

