10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Michael Menchaca, Nuevo Acuerdo

click to enlarge Cesar Martinez, Capote de Paseo (Dos XX Lager)

With a pointed nod to the upcoming election, Olmos Park’s Ruiz-Healy Art unveils an exhibition gathering works by contemporary artists Margarita Cabrera, César Martínez, Fernado Andrade and Michael Menchaca. Titled “Perennial Boundaries,” the group show creatively mines “the socio-political experiences in Texas and along the U.S-Mexico Border.”Click here for our Q&A with “Perennial Boundaries” artist Fernando Andrade.