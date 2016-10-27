‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox explains when he feels most like George Clooney

Marvel

British actor Charlie Cox stars as the title superhero in the Netflix series Daredevil.

When it comes to superheroes on the small screen, they don’t get much bigger than Netflix’s Daredevil. Leading the way as the show’s title character is British actor Charlie Cox, 33, one of the celebrity guests who will be in attendance at the 2016 Alamo City Comic Con this weekend to meet fans, sign autographs, take photos and participate in a Q&A panel.



During our own Q&A with Cox last week on the phone, the Current talked to him about his newfound appreciation for comic books, the limited stunt work he’s been allowed to do on the show and what he’s looking forward to when he reprises his Daredevil role on the upcoming Netflix superhero series The Defenders.



We’re around the same age and like you I didn’t grow up reading comic books. Do you think we missed out on a major part of our childhood because we weren’t exposed to comics?



(Laughs) I actually do, man. Since I got the role, I started reading a lot of comics for research purposes. But when we’re not shooting and I have a few months off, I find myself constantly going back to the unlimited Marvel account I’ve been given and reading lots of comics and catching up. I do feel like I missed out on something a little bit. There is a great culture and community of comic-book readers who enjoy what I’m enjoying now when they were kids.



See, you actually had a really good reason to pick up comic books as an adult.

You know, it’s a bit like a really good HBO or Netflix series. If you read one, you’re not going to be hooked. It’s a slow burn. You have to remember, when comic books [initially] came out, they came out every month. You really had to wait. Often a story is 6-10 issues long. That’s like half a year or a year of your life that you’re waiting for this story to unfold. That’s a huge amount of investment. I don’t think one can quite appreciate what that’s like until you’ve really given it a good run for its money.



So, if it wasn’t comic books, what’s the nerdiest thing you did as a kid?



You know, I don’t know if nerdy is the right word. I was a big sports fan. I was a huge soccer and rugby fan. I’d do anything to play sports. That’s all I was thinking about. That was kind of my great passion. It still is. On a Saturday or Sunday morning, I’ll always be in front of the TV watching my soccer teams playing.



Do you play, too?



I don’t get to play a lot of organized sports anymore mainly because it would be too risky with the filming schedule. I’m not sure my bosses would be very happy if I got injured playing soccer on a Sunday evening.





(Laughs) No, I wish. If it was up

to me I’d be long gone. (Laughs) There’s a lot of things I’ve asked to do and

they look at me like I’m insane. I’m just not physically capable.







There was a scene in Season 1 where

my character has to run and almost jump over a car. I managed to convince them

this one time that I was going to be able to do it. I do think of myself as quite

athletic. But there is a difference between being athletic and someone who is

trained in this stuff and has been doing it for years and years. So, they gave me

a go and I ran and jumped and slipped and cracked my head. I wasn’t badly hurt,

but after that they were like, “No way.”





There was also a scene in Season 1

where my character gets thrown through a coffee table. When that happens, they

build these coffee tables out of balsa wood so they disintegrate quite quickly.

But they’re quite expensive to make, so we only had three of them. They can’t

really risk me doing it because if I do it wrong, [a table] is wasted. So, they

did it with my stunt double. But there was this one occasion where he did it

perfectly in the first take. They had two more of these coffee tables, so they

let me have a go. That was one of the big stunts I was able to do. They threw

me through this coffee table and it exploded. It was fun.





Yeah, it was a bit confusing. I was

going through the audition process at the beginning of this whole journey and

there was obviously a lot of secrecy around this character and the show. They

weren’t revealing to everyone that they were making it. There were a lot of

code names involved. They told me they believed it was a Marvel superhero and

that it was Daredevil. A friend of mine told me he read Daredevil comics when

they were growing up and that they were pretty sure he was blind. I thought, “Nah,

I think they would’ve told me if that was true.” So, I emailed to find out and

they were like, “Yeah, he’s blind.” I had to very quickly figure out how I was

going to do that for the purposes of the audition.





Yeah, but once I got the part I had

a lot of time to play around with that. I worked very closely with a gentleman

who has been legally blind for a number of years. So, yes, that took a lot of

studying. I think it was something that was important to get right for it to

feel authentic. I spent a lot of time working on that.





Yeah, good question. I don’t know

really. I think when you’re growing up and you think of someone who is famous,

you think of someone who every time they leave their apartment, there’s

paparazzi and people screaming and lots of camouflage and sunglasses and all that

sort of stuff. That’s not my experience. I’m just not that famous. People occasionally

say hello to me on the street and say they like the show or they recognize me

and say, “Hi, Daredevil.” But it’s not intrusive. It’s actually nice and quite

friendly. It doesn’t actually affect my life.







Yes, that is a good point. When I

go to [comic con] events, that’s probably what it feels like to be George

Clooney every day. (Laughs) It’s an event where people know you’re going to be

there and they probably watch your show because it’s a genre piece and

conventions are for lovers of genre television. You’re instantly more

recognizable. I said to a friend of mine the other day, normally the people who

tell me they love the show are my friends and family who have to tell me that

because they’re my friends and family. When I go to these comic con

conventions, we get to hear the fans say they really do love the show. That’s immensely

gratifying because we care so much about it. We want it to be good. We want

people who love the character to be pleased. It’s lovely to hear.





They’re passionate. They’re a

passionate crowd, for sure. I feel for the most part that the show has been

very popular and has been very well-received by the fans. So, I feel like those

fans are very loyal. They watch the whole series back to back and multiple times

and they’ll tweet and talk about it. That’s everything you’d hope for when you

do a show. You hope that it’s going to be popular and good and that the fans

are going to care.





That’s a good question. I had a

really good time on Boardwalk Empire. That was a really fun character for me to

play. It was different. You know, I did a film in 2006-2007 that hasn’t been

seen by many people, but actually is a really sweet film. It’s a genre piece

called

. I think a lot of

people who do end up seeing it really appreciate it.





(Laughs) You know what! We’ve been

given a few. My favorite one is one that my agent gave me. It’s a little baby

onesie that says, “If you don’t believe in superheroes, you should see my dad.”

That’s pretty special.





You know, when she came on stage

with us at New York Comic Con, I wanted to say, “In Hell’s Kitchen, no one

hears you scream.” I don’t think it gets better than Sigourney Weaver. I think

we are immensely lucky to have her. It’s a testament to shows like Daredevil

and Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. The quality of those shows have drawn someone

of her caliber, which is very exciting for us. I can't wait to read it and have a

scene with her. It’s one of the experiences I’ll probably remember for the rest

of my career.



