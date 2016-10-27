Honor Selena Tonight at Centro de Artes' Dia de los Muertos Altar Exhibit

Via Instagram, ernestolivo

In celebration of Dia de los Muertos, Centro de Artes will host an altar exhibit to remember Latino/a artists and community leaders, with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. today.As part of the holiday's tradition in honoring the dead, several local artists were selected to create altars in memory Manny Castillo, Adina De Zavala, Elvira Cisneros, Rosita Fernández, Juan Gabriel, Emilio Navaira, Emma Tenayuca, and of course, Selena.Because of his previous work that pays tribute to the Queen of Tejano, visual artist Ernesto Olivo had the privilege of creating an altar in her honor.When asked about his altar, Olivio says he's keeping it authentic. "It's not about the flashiness," he says, "it's about honoring Selena as a person." For his alter, Olivio drew inspiration from his memory of seeing Selena perform live at La Villita when he was younger, before she was considered "glamorous."Which is why we can expect his alter to be a humble honoring of the Tejano star. In addition to the ofrenda, he's made Selena screen prints with the help of fellow screen printer Regina Morales, which he'll be giving away at tonight's event.And in the spirit of the holiday, Centro de Artes gallery will host workshops over the weekend, dedicated to making papel picardo, paper marigolds, mask making and calavera rosettes Check outfor more info.