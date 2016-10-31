10 Events to Check Out This Week

Tue 11/2 - Thu 11/3
Fashion Week San Antonio
In a city that’s about as far from a “fashion capital” as one can get, the concept of Fashion Week San Antonio might seem like an oxymoron. Still, there’s a determined contingent of fashionistas determined to “make it work.” Founded in 2009 by a local chapter of Fashion Group International, taken over by producer Tony Harris in 2012 and presented this year by Red Haus Public Relations, FWSA kicks off Tuesday and continues through Sunday with a series of parties and runway shows. Standing out among the week’s highlights are Project Runway All Stars winner Anthony Ryan's outdoor show in Travis Park (free with RSVP at fashionsa.org, 7pm Tue, Travis Park, 227 E. Travis St.
); Wednesday’s “Selena: A Salute to an Icon,” featuring apparel from Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters, styling by Suzette Quintanilla and curation by David Melgar ($25-$45, 6-8pm Wed, Centro de Artes, 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave.
); and Thursday’s charitable presentation of New York-based designer Cesar Galindo’s Fall/Winter 2016 collection, presented in partnership with the local boutique Sloan Hall and benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank ($125-$150, 6-9pm Thu, San Antonio Food Bank Warehouse, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy.
). Visit fashionsa.org
for the full schedule of events. — Bryan Rindfuss