Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 31, 2016

10 Events to Check Out This Week

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 12:13 PM

Tue 11/2 - Thu 11/3
Fashion Week San Antonio

click to enlarge mtmxnjm3mzexote3mdm2ode4.png

In a city that’s about as far from a “fashion capital” as one can get, the concept of Fashion Week San Antonio might seem like an oxymoron. Still, there’s a determined contingent of fashionistas determined to “make it work.” Founded in 2009 by a local chapter of Fashion Group International, taken over by producer Tony Harris in 2012 and presented this year by Red Haus Public Relations, FWSA kicks off Tuesday and continues through Sunday with a series of parties and runway shows. Standing out among the week’s highlights are Project Runway All Stars winner Anthony Ryan's outdoor show in Travis Park (free with RSVP at fashionsa.org, 7pm Tue, Travis Park, 227 E. Travis St.); Wednesday’s “Selena: A Salute to an Icon,” featuring apparel from Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters, styling by Suzette Quintanilla and curation by David Melgar ($25-$45, 6-8pm Wed, Centro de Artes, 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave.); and Thursday’s charitable presentation of New York-based designer Cesar Galindo’s Fall/Winter 2016 collection, presented in partnership with the local boutique Sloan Hall and benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank ($125-$150, 6-9pm Thu, San Antonio Food Bank Warehouse, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy.). Visit fashionsa.org for the full schedule of events. — Bryan Rindfuss

Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: Seven Nights Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (10/26-11/1) Read More

  3. ‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox explains when he feels most like George Clooney Read More

  4. 7 Free Film Screenings Happening in San Antonio This Week Read More

  5. In Case You Didn’t Know, There’s a Comic Con and a Film Festival Happening Downtown this Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...