10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Thu 11/3 - Sat 11/5
Muertitos Fest
Aiming to offer “an international perspective on Día de los Muertos,” SAY Sí’s 10th annual Muertitos Fest welcomes members of Kolkata, India-based nonprofit Prayassam for a series of multidisciplinary performances exploring unlikely connections between the pre-Columbian tradition and the Hindu observance of Mahalaya Paksha (aka Pitru Paksha). Following a theme of “Fronteras de la Tierra y Cielos (Borders of the Earth and Heavens),” the three-night fest kicks off with a ticketed fundraiser ($35-$40, 7-10:30pm Thu
), opens to the general public on First Friday (free, 6-10pm Fri
) and wraps up with a fun-filled Family Day on Sunday (free, noon-4pm Sun
). SAY Sí, 1518 S. Alamo St., (210) 212-8666, saysi.org. — Bryan Rindfuss
