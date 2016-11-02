10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of SAY Sí

Aiming to offer “an international perspective on Día de los Muertos,” SAY Sí’s 10th annual Muertitos Fest welcomes members of Kolkata, India-based nonprofit Prayassam for a series of multidisciplinary performances exploring unlikely connections between the pre-Columbian tradition and the Hindu observance of Mahalaya Paksha (aka Pitru Paksha). Following a theme of “Fronteras de la Tierra y Cielos (Borders of the Earth and Heavens),” the three-night fest kicks off with a ticketed fundraiser (), opens to the general public on First Friday () and wraps up with a fun-filled Family Day on Sunday ().