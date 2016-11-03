Thursday, November 3, 2016
5 Movie Screenings Happening in San Antonio This Week
Posted
By Megan Bradford
on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 10:33 AM
The Peanut Movie
Friday, November 4
click to enlarge
Join Potranco Branch Library as they celebrate the grand opening of San Antonio's newest public library location and the Mays Family YMCA at Potranco. Along with the outdoor screening of The Peanuts Movie
is an official ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments, family-friendly activities and a full facility tour. 4pm, Free, Friday, Nov. 4, Potranco Branch Library, 8764 State Hwy 151, Suite 102
Tags: movies, san antonio, films, family-friendly, Image