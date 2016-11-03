Glasstire Editor Dressed Up As Border Wall For Halloween

click to enlarge
Brandon Zech, assistant editor for Glasstire
, an online magazine that covers visual arts in Texas, decided to dress as a border wall this Halloween. A border wall, that is, that just so happens to be blocking what looks like a "Mexican" – complete with a caterpillar black mustache and bug-like antennae made from tiny sombreros – trying to move past him. Clever.
Of course, we don't know Zech's intentions. Maybe he was just trying to be topical, dressing up as something relevant to this batshit election season. He clearly thought it was funny. See that first comment from the publication itself: "They'll pay for the wall!!!"
Maybe Zech thought the whole thing was a joke. You know, a goofy reference to Donald Trump's fixation with the border and on immigrants, particularly Mexican immigrants, who he's called "rapists" and "drug dealers." But, you know, a fun (!) reference. Just look how much fun they're having!
Of course, a whole lot of other people don't think border wall jokes and costumes are all that funny right now. After enough backlash, the photo was ultimately deleted from Glasstire's Instagram
account:
werkin_artistraulgonzalez How is this not offensive? Oh wait, everyone at Glasstire is white.
bdiazdiaz Are you fucking kidding me with this shit? Your white is showing.
meowkins_x I am not going to say those involved in this photo or this organization are racists but I will say this was in poor choice...
Racist? Offensive? Just fucking stupid? Definitely a poor choice, particularly for an arts blog that's supposed to cover a state with a Hispanic or Latino population of 38.8%
.
Maybe just stick to vampire or zombie costumes next year.