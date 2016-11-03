Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Glasstire Editor Dressed Up As Border Wall For Halloween

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge 2016-11-03.jpg

Brandon Zech, assistant editor for Glasstire, an online magazine that covers visual arts in Texas, decided to dress as a border wall this Halloween. A border wall, that is, that just so happens to be blocking what looks like a "Mexican" – complete with a caterpillar black mustache and bug-like antennae made from tiny sombreros – trying to move past him. Clever.

Of course, we don't know Zech's intentions. Maybe he was just trying to be topical, dressing up as something relevant to this batshit election season. He clearly thought it was funny. See that first comment from the publication itself: "They'll pay for the wall!!!"

Maybe Zech thought the whole thing was a joke. You know, a goofy reference to Donald Trump's fixation with the border and on immigrants, particularly Mexican immigrants, who he's called "rapists" and "drug dealers." But, you know, a fun (!) reference. Just look how much fun they're having!

Of course, a whole lot of other people don't think border wall jokes and costumes are all that funny right now. After enough backlash, the photo was ultimately deleted from Glasstire's Instagram account:

werkin_artistraulgonzalez How is this not offensive? Oh wait, everyone at Glasstire is white.
bdiazdiaz Are you fucking kidding me with this shit? Your white is showing.
meowkins_x I am not going to say those involved in this photo or this organization are racists but I will say this was in poor choice...
Racist? Offensive? Just fucking stupid? Definitely a poor choice, particularly for an arts blog that's supposed to cover a state with a Hispanic or Latino population of 38.8%.

Maybe just stick to vampire or zombie costumes next year.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  2. 5 Movie Screenings Happening in San Antonio This Week Read More

  3. 10 Events to Check Out This Week Read More

  4. Amada Claire Miller Unveils Minimalist Abstractions and ‘Wearable Paintings’ at FL!GHT Read More

  5. Local Teen Lauren Nicole Launches Nonprofit: Fashion For Cancer Foundation Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...