Via Facebook, Fiesta San Antonio

Fiesta might be months away, but the official poster for the 2017 celebration has arrived.Released this Thursday, the poster is available through Fiesta San Antonio and at The Fiesta Store, 2611 Broadway. As always, you can get a signed and numbered edition of the new design, which we anticipate will sell out quickly.There's 167 days left until Fiesta 2017, but at least now we have the newest poster to hold us over until then.