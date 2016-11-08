Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Lush at La Cantera Wants to Spoil You at their Grand Opening Party

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 11:00 AM

INSTAGRAM, LUSH COSMETICS
Ah, Lush.

The store that we've come to rely on for bath bombs, body butter, magical dry shampoo and everything in between, will host a grand opening party for the La Cantera location Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In celebration of the store's September opening, Lush invites guests to take a look at how they source essential oils and scents — lavender, chamomile, rosemary, etc. — for their products. Participants will also get to take home seeds to grow their own plants. So, if you've ever wondered how your Angels on Bare Skin face wash or Love Lettuce face mask are made, this event is for you.

Reservations are required on Lush's grand opening party event page and the first 100 guests will receive exclusive swag (that's a good reason for getting up early, no?). Though the event is free, you better come with a few extra dollars in your pocket — we all know it's impossible to walk into the store without buying a bubble bar or two.

Tags: , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (11/2/16-11/8/16) Read More

  2. Glasstire Editor Dressed Up As Border Wall For Halloween Read More

  3. The Official Fiesta 2017 Poster is Here Read More

  4. Savage Love: Cuck Everlasting Read More

  5. LGBT Documentaries Among the Highlights of This Weekend’s QFest Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...