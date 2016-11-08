Lush at La Cantera Wants to Spoil You at their Grand Opening Party

Ah, Lush.
The store that we've come to rely on for bath bombs, body butter, magical dry shampoo and everything in between, will host a grand opening party for the La Cantera location Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In celebration of the store's September opening, Lush invites guests to take a look at how they source essential oils and scents — lavender, chamomile, rosemary, etc. — for their products. Participants will also get to take home seeds to grow their own plants. So, if you've ever wondered how your Angels on Bare Skin face wash or Love Lettuce face mask are made, this event is for you.
Reservations are required on Lush's grand opening party event page
and the first 100 guests will receive exclusive swag (that's a good reason for getting up early, no?). Though the event is free, you better come with a few extra dollars in your pocket — we all know it's impossible to walk into the store without buying a bubble bar or two.