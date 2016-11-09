10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Thu 11/9 - Sat 11/12
Luminaria
For Luminaria’s ninth chapter, executive director Kathy Armstrong worked with an Artistic Advisory Committee (comprised of David Alcantar, Angela Covo, Danielle King, Joey Lopez, Jeanette Muñiz and Octavio Quintanilla) to build a wide-ranging, four-day program taking shape November 9-12 in a new Eastside footprint connecting the Carver Community Cultural Center, the Hays Street Bridge, Dignowity and Lockwood parks, the Ella Austin Community Center and points in between. Besides its lived-in neighborhood appeal, the multidisciplinary arts festival’s new digs boast character and visual interest that easily rival the industrial, slightly impersonal aura of recent years. Unsurprisingly, the activation of the Hays Street Bridge — which plays host to performances, light installations and poetry readings on Thursday night — tops the “must-see” list of many involved in this year’s Luminaria. In addition to the schedule below, check out our overview “High Hopes for Luminaria’s Ninth Chapter,”
highlights. — Bryan Rindfuss
Day 2
What:
Festival Night featuring Aerial Horizon, ARCOS Dance, Brett Elmendorf, Calico Club, David Hale, Diego Bernal and Ernest Gonzalez, Joan Frederick, Kara Salinas, Margaret Craig and The Hays Bridge Poets
When:
8-11pm Thu, Nov. 10
Where:
Hays Street Bridge
Price:
Free
Day 3
What:
Festival Night featuring Annele Spector & Kitty Williams, Arte y Pasión, Ballet San Antonio, Cuerpo Etereo, Diana Kersey & Kambri Hernandez, Dixon’s Violin, Garrett T. Caps and Phillip Luna, Gemini Ink, Joe Reyes and Paul Fauerso, Margaret Craig, The Renaissance Guild, Sarah Brooke Lyons, Saakred, Sujata Ventateswar & Greg Hinojosa, The Three Artistas and more
When:
8pm-midnight Fri, Nov. 11
Where:
Carver Community Cultural Center (227 N. Hackberry St.), Idea Carver Academy (217 Robinson Pl.), Dignowity Park (701 Nolan St.), Lockwood Park (801 N. Olive St.)
Price:
Free
Day 4
What:
Open Studios & Open Houses
When:
Noon-4pm Sat, Nov. 12
Where:
Multiple locations, visit luminariasa.org
for details
Price:
Free
What:
Arts & Technology, Eastside Stories & Multi-Arts Collaborations Brunches
When:
11am-12:30pm Sat, Nov. 12
Where:
Multiple locations, visit luminariasa.org
for details
Price:
$35
What:
Photography & Wheatpaste, Storytelling, Contemporary Dance, Ceramics, African Marimba & Martial Arts Workshops
When:
1-4pm Sat, Nov. 12
Where:
Multiple locations, visit luminariasa.org
for details
Price:
$10-$20
What:
Closing Party featuring Fishermen & Spot Barnett
When:
8-10pm Sat, Nov. 12
Where:
Healy Murphy Center, 618 Live Oak St.
Price:
$55
Transportation
Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of free public parking at the Alamodome (Lot C) and underneath I-37 at Austin St.; VIA’s special Luminaria bus route; and onsite bike valet services courtesy of Pop Up Pedal.