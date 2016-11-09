Tonight's Luminaria Mural Unveiling Postponed Due to Rain

click to enlarge

Nolan murals. A video posted by Jessica E. (@jesselizarraras) on Nov 8, 2016 at 11:17pm PST

Tonight's mural unveiling has been postponed. According to Sarah Fisch, media manager for Luminaria, the City of San Antonio has pulled the plug tonight's event due to rain. Because we're in the Upside Down now, and literally elected the Demogorgon as President.Uh, last night was weird.While the nation comes to term with what just happened (ourselves included), some are finding ways to cope, namely booze. But the catharsis offered through art — be it creating it or taking in another's work — can be just, if not more, soothing.Tonight, Luminaria will unveil murals by Iker Muro, Daniel Eime & Los Dos between 6 and 8 p.m. beginning at Cherry Street, through the Nolan Street underpass and to the Hays Street Bridge. The free event will feature work made possible by the Eastside Public Art Residencies Program, commissioned by Public Art San Antonio, and supported by the City of San Antonio and the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town Grant.Here's a quick preview taken during last night's rain of "Neon Drive" by Iker Muro of the Canary Islands.