Wednesday, November 9, 2016

What Better Way to Decompress Than Luminaria's Mural Unveiling?

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge 14907614_10102930478160325_3002275293424990514_n.jpg


Uh, last night was weird.

While the nation comes to term with what just happened (ourselves included), some are finding ways to cope, namely booze. But the catharsis offered through art — be it creating it or taking in another's work — can be just, if not more, soothing.

Tonight, Luminaria will unveil murals by Iker Muro, Daniel Eime & Los Dos
between 6 and 8 p.m. beginning at Cherry Street, through the Nolan Street underpass and to the Hays Street Bridge. The free event will feature work made possible by the Eastside Public Art Residencies Program, commissioned by Public Art San Antonio, and supported by the City of San Antonio and the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town Grant.

Here's a quick preview taken during last night's rain of "Neon Drive" by Iker Muro of the Canary Islands.

Nolan murals.

A video posted by Jessica E. (@jesselizarraras) on


Read more about Luminaria's events in our cover story here.

