Savage Love: Why Settle?

Dating is a hellscape, SHALLOW, but it has always been thus. Before Tinder and OkCupid and FetLife came along, women (and men) complained about singles bars, blind dates, moms who gave their phones numbers to dentists, and aunts who invited the mysteriously-single/obviously-gay sons of their best friends to Thanksgiving. It wasn’t unheard of for people to be single for a couple of years, and mundanely heartbreaking flings have always been a feature, never a bug.As for the guy you’ve been seeing, SHALLOW, if the spark isn’t there — no strong physical attraction — you should bail. You say you’re “monogamously inclined,” and that’s wonderful, and I support your lifestyle choice. But monogamy would preclude entering into a companionate marriage with Mr. SolidAndKind while Messrs. ComeAndGo meet your needs in the passion department. The monogamously inclined need to prioritize strong sexual connections (chemistry) and sexual compatibility (similar interests/kinks/libidos) right along with kindness, solidity, and emotional and political compatibility.P.S. A note to other kinky gay trans boys: I got a few nasty messages from transphobic assholes, but I also got genuine offers from guys who were into me along with messages of support from some other guys. Go wherever you want and ignore the haters!“Go wherever you want and ignore the haters” is good advice for everyone, NBB, not just kinky gay trans boys. Thanks for sharing!